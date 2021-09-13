LHSC among Canadian hospitals where planned protests to take place Monday

London, Ont. -

London Health Sciences Centre’s Victoria campus is among several Canadian hospitals where planned protests are expected to take place Monday.

The protests, organized by a group called Canadian Frontline Nurses, are against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine certificates among other issues.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott took to twitter to condemn the protests that are planned at numerous hospitals across the country.

“Extremely disappointed to see out hospitals & staff being the target of protests after all of their sacrifice during the pandemic,” wrote Elliott.

“Peaceful protest is a right, but patients & our health care heroes do not deserve to be intimidated or obstructed from accessing or delivering care.”

In addition to LHSC, four other hospitals across Ontario are expected to see protests, including Toronto, Ottawa, Sudbury and Barrie.

Premier Doug Ford has also spoken out about protests planned outside of hospitals.

With files from the Canadian Press.