    • 'Late for work': Brampton driver charged after travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401

    Middlesex County OPP recently stopped a 28 year old for speeding 192 km/h in a posted zone on Highway 401 in Thames Centre, Ont. on Feb. 20, 2024. (Source: OPP West Region/X) Middlesex County OPP recently stopped a 28 year old for speeding 192 km/h in a posted zone on Highway 401 in Thames Centre, Ont. on Feb. 20, 2024. (Source: OPP West Region/X)
    A Brampton resident is facing a slew of charges after Middlesex County OPP stopped them allegedly travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401 because they were “late for work.”

    According to Middlesex County OPP, at 2:38 a.m. on Tuesday, an officer on general patrol observed a vehicle in the westbound lanes on Highway 401 in Thames Centre, travelling at nearly double the posted 100 km/h speed limit.

    The officer then performed a traffic stop. 

    Police said the driver was clocked in at 192 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

    “Being late for work does not give you the right to travel at nearly double the posted speed limit!” police said on social media.

    As a result, a 28-year-old resident Brampton is facing the following charges under the Traffic Act:

    • Drive motor vehicle - perform stunt - excessive speed
    • Careless driving
    • Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit
    • Drive with window coated - view obstructed

    The driver's licence has been suspended for 30 days and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days. 

