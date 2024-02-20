'Late for work': Brampton driver charged after travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401

A Brampton resident is facing a slew of charges after Middlesex County OPP stopped them allegedly travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401 because they were “late for work.”

According to Middlesex County OPP, at 2:38 a.m. on Tuesday, an officer on general patrol observed a vehicle in the westbound lanes on Highway 401 in Thames Centre, travelling at nearly double the posted 100 km/h speed limit.

The officer then performed a traffic stop.

Police said the driver was clocked in at 192 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

“Being late for work does not give you the right to travel at nearly double the posted speed limit!” police said on social media.

As a result, a 28-year-old resident Brampton is facing the following charges under the Traffic Act:

Drive motor vehicle - perform stunt - excessive speed

Careless driving

Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit

Drive with window coated - view obstructed

The driver's licence has been suspended for 30 days and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.