'Large quantity' of firearms seized in West Grey

Several firearms have been seized as part of a joint investigation including West Grey police, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and OPP.

On Monday, officers used a search warrant at a property in the Municipality of West Grey and seized a “large quantity” of firearms, firearm components, prohibited devices, ammunition and $3,500 in cash.

A 24-year old man from West Grey has been arrested and charged with 25 Criminal Code offences.