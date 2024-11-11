Lambton Kent District School Board honours ties to local veteran on Remembrance Day
Lambton Kent District School Board is marking Remembrance Day not only by paying respects to those that came before us, but also by honouring their ties to a local veteran.
Corporal Brent Poland attended Errol Village Public School before moving on to St. Clair Secondary School (which is now Great Lakes Secondary School). He went on to post-secondary studies, earning two university degrees before pursuing a career in the Canadian Armed Forces, enlisting in 2002.
He served in the Royal Canadian Regiment 2nd Battalion, which worked to bring stability to Afghanistan.
On Easter Sunday 2007, Cpl. Poland made the ultimate sacrifice, when he died in an IED explosion that took the life of several of his fellow soldiers. This was the largest single day loss of Canadian troops since the Korean War.
Cpl. Brent Poland (Source: Lambton Kent District School Board)
The memory of Cpl. Poland is honored at the school where he once studied – every year, Errol Village Public School remembers the man that their school playground is dedicated to, and distributes the Corporal Brent Poland Eagle Award to a graduating student.
“This prestigious award is given to an intermediate student who exemplifies the qualities Brent is remembered for: persistence, strength, and a positive outlook in the face of challenges” explained Principal Chris Coyle. “The recipient of the award is someone who approaches life’s obstacles with the same determination and resolve that Brent showed in his service. The award is a fitting tribute to a young man whose courage and character continue to inspire.”
Cpl. Poland’s family continues to support his legacy – his younger brother Mark Poland also served in the military, and his parents work in the community supporting the local poppy campaign, raising awareness and funds for veterans and their families.
"Brent believed in helping others, and in the wake of his passing, we wanted to continue that mission," said Don Poland. "Being involved with the Legion and the poppy campaign has allowed us to honour him while also supporting veterans who served in the same way he did."
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH
WATCH Remembrance Day 2024 in downtown London, Ont.
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former finance minister Bill Morneau questions if it's the 'right time' for emissions cap following Trump re-election
Following the re-election of former U.S. president Donald Trump, former finance minister Bill Morneau says the Canadian government should re-evaluate the timing of some cornerstone Liberal policies.
Tornado touched down Sunday in Fergus, Ont., experts confirm
A team of tornado experts are investigating a path of damage through Wellington County.
Canada cancels automatic 10-year multiple-entry visas, tightens rules
Canada has announced changes to their visitor visa policies, effectively ending the automatic issuance of 10-year multiple-entry visas, according to new rules outlined by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Candlelight vigil held for Cobalt teen recovering in hospital after being attacked, ex-boyfriend charged with attempted murder
Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus was among approximately 120 people who gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil near the scene of a vicious attack against a 16-year-old in Cobalt.
'I get goosebumps': Canadians across the country mark Remembrance Day
Across Canada, dignitaries marked Remembrance Day by laying wreaths at ceremonies, school children sang in the late fall chill and veterans recalled the horrors of battle.
Man who allegedly staged bear attack arrested for murder in stolen identity scheme
A man accused of killing a person and staging it as a fatal bear attack in Tennessee was taken into custody in South Carolina over the weekend on murder charges, in what authorities described as a plot to steal the victim’s identity.
Alien-like signal from 2023 has been decoded. The next step is to figure out what it means
If Earth's astronomical observatories were to pick up a signal from outer space, it would need an all-hands-on-deck effort to decipher the extraterrestrial message. A father-daughter team of citizen scientists recently deciphered the message. Its meaning, however, remains a mystery.
Biden and Harris appear together for the first time since she lost the election to Trump
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris on Monday made their first joint appearance since her U.S. selection loss when they observed Veterans Day together by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
What to know about avian flu after B.C. case, from transmission to symptoms
A B.C. teen has a suspected case of H5N1 avian flu — the first known human to acquire the virus in Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.