Lambton Kent District School Board honours ties to local veteran on Remembrance Day

Lambton Kent District School Board is marking Remembrance Day not only by paying respects to those that came before us, but also by honouring their ties to a local veteran.

Corporal Brent Poland attended Errol Village Public School before moving on to St. Clair Secondary School (which is now Great Lakes Secondary School). He went on to post-secondary studies, earning two university degrees before pursuing a career in the Canadian Armed Forces, enlisting in 2002.

He served in the Royal Canadian Regiment 2nd Battalion, which worked to bring stability to Afghanistan.

On Easter Sunday 2007, Cpl. Poland made the ultimate sacrifice, when he died in an IED explosion that took the life of several of his fellow soldiers. This was the largest single day loss of Canadian troops since the Korean War.

Cpl. Brent Poland (Source: Lambton Kent District School Board)

The memory of Cpl. Poland is honored at the school where he once studied – every year, Errol Village Public School remembers the man that their school playground is dedicated to, and distributes the Corporal Brent Poland Eagle Award to a graduating student.

“This prestigious award is given to an intermediate student who exemplifies the qualities Brent is remembered for: persistence, strength, and a positive outlook in the face of challenges” explained Principal Chris Coyle. “The recipient of the award is someone who approaches life’s obstacles with the same determination and resolve that Brent showed in his service. The award is a fitting tribute to a young man whose courage and character continue to inspire.”

Cpl. Poland’s family continues to support his legacy – his younger brother Mark Poland also served in the military, and his parents work in the community supporting the local poppy campaign, raising awareness and funds for veterans and their families.

"Brent believed in helping others, and in the wake of his passing, we wanted to continue that mission," said Don Poland. "Being involved with the Legion and the poppy campaign has allowed us to honour him while also supporting veterans who served in the same way he did."