LONDON
London

    • Lambton County lab reopening after hospital cyberattack

    (Source: Charlotte Eleanor Englehart Hospital/Facebook) (Source: Charlotte Eleanor Englehart Hospital/Facebook)
    A lab in Lambton County that was impacted by the cyberattack against a group of local hospitals will reopen.

    Located in Petrolia at Charlotte Eleanor Englehart Hospital (CEEH), the lab will reopen to outpatient and walk-in appointments on Monday, April 22.

    The Petrolia lab has been temporarily closed for non-urgent and walk-in appointments as the hospital worked through post-cyberattack digital systems recovery.

    Patients should expect longer-than-usual wait times as CEEH Laboratory staff work with some remaining downtime processes and expected increased volumes.

    Petrolia’s outpatient lab services are accessed via a primary care provider requisition. 

