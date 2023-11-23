Lake-enhanced 'snow-showers' expected Friday
A cold front is bringing a cold, northwest wind through the area on Friday and temperatures are set to fall.
Lake-effect snow is expected in parts of midwestern Ontario, and a travel advisory has been issued for Bruce County.
The London region could see some flurries develop Friday morning as well, with a high of zero degrees, feeling like minus 7C with the wind chill in the morning.
Friday night, flurries will be ending near midnight then cloudy overnight with a low of minus 12C.
Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:
Saturday: Increasing cloudiness. High plus 1.
Sunday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 1.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High zero.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High zero.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Violent clashes break out in Dublin after knife attack that injured 3 children, one seriously
Violent clashes broke out in central Dublin on Thursday evening after a 5-year-old girl was seriously injured in a knife attack earlier in the day that also saw a woman and two other young children hospitalized.
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius up for parole Friday, 10 years after a killing that shocked the world
Oscar Pistorius could be granted parole on Friday after spending nearly 10 years in prison for murder. It's the latest turn in the story of the double-amputee Olympic runner who was one of the world's most admired athletes before he killed his girlfriend by shooting her multiple times through a toilet door at his home.
Qatar says Gaza ceasefire will begin Friday morning, with aid to follow 'as soon as possible'
A four-day ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas will begin Friday morning, Qatar said, a day later than originally announced, as negotiators worked out final details of the deal, which is to lead to the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
Feds say 'no evidence of terrorism,' in bridge blast, criticize Poilievre for 'terrorist attack' remark
The federal government confirmed Thursday there is 'no evidence of terrorism at this time,' in regards to the Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion on Wednesday, and are now accusing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for jumping to conclusions in raising the spectre of a 'terrorist attack,' early on.
NextStar Energy confirms foreign worker count at Windsor battery plant
NextStar Energy has confirmed the number of foreign workers coming to Windsor to help get its new electric vehicle battery plant up to full operation.
Femicide should be declared a national emergency in Canada: women’s organization says
Femicide, which describes women and girls being killed purely for the crime of their gender, is on the rise in Canada—and one advocacy group is calling for it to be declared a national emergency.
Sask. authorities perplexed after entire house left in ditch
Conservation officers in Saskatchewan were left scratching their heads after an unusual case of apparent illegal dumping.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
-
Here’s when Highway 401 through Cambridge will reopen
After nearly three years of construction, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) says Highway 401 through Cambridge is expected to fully reopen by the end of the year – but that won’t quite be the end of the project.
-
Cambridge Memorial Hospital becomes first in province to use AI screening technology for assessing low bone mineral density
Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) is the first Ontario hospital to employ artificial intelligence (AI) screening technology for clinical use when it comes to assessing low bone mineral density (BMD).
Windsor
-
NextStar Energy confirms foreign worker count at Windsor battery plant
NextStar Energy has confirmed the number of foreign workers coming to Windsor to help get its new electric vehicle battery plant up to full operation.
-
Brampton man 'wrongfully charged' of Windsor murder
The lawyer for Kahli Johnson-Phillips has asked the jury to acquit his client on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.
-
Woman charged with assault with an axe after standoff
Windsor police have arrested a woman after a five-hour standoff following an alleged assault with an axe in Walkerville.
Barrie
-
Vehicle carrying chemicals catches fire in Springwater
Train traffic was temporarily paused through parts of Simcoe County Thursday evening after a vehicle caught fire near the tracks.
-
Possibly armed Huntsville man wanted by police in connection with serious assault
Provincial police are urging the public to report any sightings of a man wanted in connection with a serious assault in Huntsville last month.
-
Highway 400 reopens after gravel truck crashes, spilling load causing significant backups
Traffic on both sides of Highway 400 near Mapleview Drive in Barrie, Ont. came to a grinding halt after a gravel truck collision late Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. murder victim’s family gets closure after 36 years, plans family burial
After almost four decades, the family of Agnes May Appleyard finally has closure.
-
Woman struck in serious collision in North Bay, road reopened but investigation continues
Gormanville Road in North Bay has reopened following a serious collision involving a pedestrian on Thursday.
-
Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by driver, stuck under vehicle in Vanier
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by the driver of a vehicle on Montreal Road in Vanier.
-
28-year-old male victim dead following shooting in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood
A 28-year-old man is dead and another man remains in critical condition in hospital following a targeted early morning shooting in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood.
-
Recent arrests highlight Ottawa as a 'hotspot' for human trafficking
The arrest of four young men on charges of human trafficking this week are calling attention to a problem that experts say is all too common in Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
-
Bad Boy Furniture's $25M liquidation sale has already started. Here's what you need to know
Bad Boy Furniture has begun the process of clearing out $25 million in inventory as it restructures its business.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
Montreal
-
Woman, 61, dies from stabbing in Laval; man arrested
Laval police say they have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was fatally stabbed at a home in Laval Thursday evening. A 31-year-old man was arrested and was set to be questioned by investigators later in the evening.
-
Quebec public sector strikes: Premier Legault says he's ready to increase the offer
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he's ready to increase his government's offer to striking public sector workers, but he says their unions have to show more flexibility.
-
Montreal police, STM reevaluating how they manage security in the metro
Montreal police and the STM have decided to re-evaluate security procedures in the metro system with the expected increase in the city's homeless population as winter approaches.
Atlantic
-
No government help for customers hit by N.S. fuel company's bankruptcy: premier
Nova Scotia's premier says his government won't be providing aid to customers who are out of pocket after a company they prepaid for furnace oil filed for bankruptcy last week.
-
'We don’t take it lightly': N.B. town hikes property taxes over 10 per cent
Residents in the Town of Salisbury, N.B., will see a significant property tax rate hike in 2024.
-
P.E.I. hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak
The Kings County Memorial Hospital in P.E.I. has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on its inpatient unit.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba introduces bill to temporarily lift provincial tax on fuel
The Manitoba government has introduced a bill to temporarily lift the provincial tax on fuel.
-
Winnipeg-born actor starring in “Frasier” reboot
When Dr. Frasier Crane made his return to the small screen last month, with his signature bon mots and sarcasm, a Winnipeg-born actor was by his side.
-
Winnipeg police searching for missing 47-year-old woman; concerned for her well-being
Winnipeg police are concerned for the well-being of a missing woman who was last seen Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Wildlife encounters prompt calls for waste bylaw in Bragg Creek
Bears are often spotted in Bragg Creek but the community has no rules about trash bins and that’s a big concern for some residents worried about wild animals becoming habituated to people.
-
Calgary cowgirl reflects on 'life changing' experience competing on 'Squid Game' reality show
An Alberta woman who competed on the new Netflix reality series 'Squid Game: The Challenge' says the experience was "life changing."
-
Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Players, picks, prospects – almost everything on the market for desperate Oilers: TSN
The Edmonton Oilers are willing to trade anything except for captain Connor McDavid, sniper Leon Draisaitl and this year's first-round pick, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
-
Edmonton paramedic believed killed in Ukraine was caring, humble: family
An Edmonton man was killed earlier this month while serving as a medic with the Ukrainian military, say family members who describe him as a caring and humble son, brother and husband.
-
Alberta extends freeze on new photo radar, promising it will only be used for safety
Alberta is extending its freeze on new photo radar equipment and locations for another year.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Police Board dismisses exclusion zone complaint from provincial watchdog
The Vancouver Police Board has dismissed a complaint alleging the Vancouver Police Department created an exclusion zone during the dismantling of numerous encampments along East Hastings Street.
-
B.C. minister's misplaced notes reveal proposal for 'big and shiny' affordability measure
The carbon tax – and a private note that fell into the wrong hands – dominated Question Period in the B.C. legislature Thursday.
-
'Steady decline' in Vancouver stranger assaults since 2021, police department report reveals
There has been a "steady decline" in random stranger assaults in Vancouver since 2021, according to an analysis of crime data that was quietly published by police, and which challenges the perception that the attacks have been a mounting public safety issue.