LONDON
London

    • Lake-enhanced 'snow-showers' expected Friday

    A cold front is bringing a cold, northwest wind through the area on Friday and temperatures are set to fall.

    Lake-effect snow is expected in parts of midwestern Ontario, and a travel advisory has been issued for Bruce County.

    The London region could see some flurries develop Friday morning as well, with a high of zero degrees, feeling like minus 7C with the wind chill in the morning.

    Friday night, flurries will be ending near midnight then cloudy overnight with a low of minus 12C.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Saturday: Increasing cloudiness. High plus 1.

    Sunday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 1.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News