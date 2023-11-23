Lake-enhanced 'snow-showers' expected Friday

A cold front is bringing a cold, northwest wind through the area on Friday and temperatures are set to fall.

Lake-effect snow is expected in parts of midwestern Ontario, and a travel advisory has been issued for Bruce County.

The London region could see some flurries develop Friday morning as well, with a high of zero degrees, feeling like minus 7C with the wind chill in the morning.

Friday night, flurries will be ending near midnight then cloudy overnight with a low of minus 12C.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness. High plus 1.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 1.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High zero.