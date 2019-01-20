Featured
Lake effect and blowing snow causing poor driving conditions west of London
OPP Tweeted this photo of zero visibility on Highway 402 looking westbound from the Centre Road overpass near Strathroy, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2015. (@OPP_WR / Twitter)
CTV London
Published Sunday, January 20, 2019 10:40AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 20, 2019 11:28AM EST
Although we've made it through Saturday's massive storm that blew through Ontario, streamers coming off Lake Huron are causing treacherous driving conditions Sunday.
Bands of lake-effect snow combined with blowing snow from famer's fields are cutting across Highway 402.
In some parts of Lambton County, the highway is down to one lane.
Sarnia-Lambton remains under a snow squall warning
OPP are urging motorists to slow down and drive according to road and weather conditions.
#OPP have received reports of poor weather conditions including blowing snow on #Hwy402 in the #LdnOnt and #Lambton area. Hwy 402 down to one lane in most areas. #SeeSnowGoSlow ^ag pic.twitter.com/PrGe8Qf2mD— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) January 20, 2019