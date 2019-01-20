

CTV London





Although we've made it through Saturday's massive storm that blew through Ontario, streamers coming off Lake Huron are causing treacherous driving conditions Sunday.

Bands of lake-effect snow combined with blowing snow from famer's fields are cutting across Highway 402.

In some parts of Lambton County, the highway is down to one lane.

Sarnia-Lambton remains under a snow squall warning

OPP are urging motorists to slow down and drive according to road and weather conditions.