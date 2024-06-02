Knights outbattled in Memorial Cup final

It was heartbreaking defeat for the London Knights.

The Saginaw Spirit’s Josh Bloom broke a 3-3 tie with 21.7 seconds left in regulation to give the franchise its first Memorial Cup championship in franchise history.

London, the top team in the Canadian Hockey League, looked lifeless for nearly 48 minutes as the host Spirit controlled the play.

However trailing 3-1 in the third period, the Knights would not go away.

Easton Cowan and Sam Dickinson scored 2:28 apart to bring the game level at three goals apiece.

London looked to be controlling the play for the final 10 minutes of the third, but they could not clear the zone on a dump out, and the Spirit converted to win the title in front of 5,373 fans at the Dow Event Center.

It was the 12th meeting of the year between the two teams, and although London won seven of the first 11, the Spirit won the one that mattered.

London did not look like its usual self, as the team managed just one shot on goal against the hosts in the first period, and five more in the second as the Spirit jumped out to a 3-0 lead on the scoreboard and a 24-6 advantage on the shot clock after two periods.

A turning point came late in the first period, when Knights forward Landon Sim was assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for a check to the head.

The Spirit’s Owen Beck scored his second goal of the night on the ensuing man-advantage. Joey Willis scored the other goal for the Spirit.

The Knights finally broke the shutout 9:45 into the second period, on just their second shot of the game when Kasper Halttunen scored his fourth goal in four games for London.

London’s 13 shots on goal is the lowest ever recorded total in the history of the Memorial Cup final.