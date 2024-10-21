Knights improve to 5-4 on the season after Sunday win

Easton Cowan continued his point streak with a goal in London's 5-1 win over Erie on Sunday in OHL action.

Rene Van Bommel and Jesse Nurmi also scored for the Knights who are now 5-4 on the season.

Knights netminder Austin Elliot stopped 30 of 31 shots.

London's next game is home to Brantford on Friday at 7 p.m.