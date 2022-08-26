Knife involved in Sarnia, Ont. assault

A Sarnia, Ont. man is charged after forcing his way into an apartment and confronting the residents, according to police.

Around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, police say a 27-year-old man with a knife threatened harm to the residents of the home in the 100 block of Queen Street and assaulted one of them

A 911 call was made and the alleged offender fled but officers were able to locate him nearby. After a “physical confrontation” with police, officers used a taser to get the suspect under control.

Police say this was a random act and the victim does not know the accused and “The use of an illegal substance(s) are considered to have been a contributing factor in this incident.”

The suspect is facing charges of assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.