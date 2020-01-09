LONDON, ONT -- It was a film that brought protestors to the front steps of a major London movie theatre over the summer, and now it’s coming to King’s University College.

The ministry at King’s will be screening “Unplanned” Thursday. The film has been met with criticism and protests since its release in 2019.

One such protest was at SilverCity at Masonville Mall in July when the film opened in 56 theatres in Canada.

At the time Ciniplex CEO Ellis Jacob defended showing the film saying in a written statement that, “Canada is country that believes in and rallies behind freedom of expression, but that it isn’t always an easy thing to do and it certainly doesn’t always make you popular.”

The film is based on the memoir by Abby Johnson which follows her path from working for Planned Parenthood to becoming an anti-abortion advocate.

London was one of 24 Canadian cities in which the film played in over the summer.

The film is open to the public and is playing at 7 p.m. at the Joanne and Peter Kenny Theatre.