Jury hears how paramedics were hampered as they treated crash victim

A London jury heard testimony Thursday from paramedics who told the court how they were hindered as they tried to assist a woman who died after being struck by a pick-up truck southwest of the city in December 2018.

Breanna Howe, an Oneida First Nations paramedic testified that as they tried to treat the victim, Beulah Peters, 23, that they were getting hassled from female bystanders.

In one instance Howe said, “she kept screaming and she wouldn’t calm down and she was trying to push me away.”

Peters was eventually rushed to hospital where she later died.

The court has heard she had been walking along Jubilee Road in Munsee-Delaware after a night of partying with friends which included the accused Kelly Jacobs, 35, of Moravian First Nations.

Jacobs pleaded not guilty to impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm and impeding paramedics from providing life-saving treatment.

The trial resumes next week.