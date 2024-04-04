Jury deliberating its verdict in case of elderly woman charged in crash that killed young girl
The jury at the trial of Petronella McNorgan started its deliberations late Thursday afternoon after hearing evidence in the case for two and a half weeks.
The 78-year-old McNorgan has pleaded not guilty to one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
On Nov. 30, 2021, the Honda CRV she was driving collided into a group of Girl Guides who were walking along Riverside Drive, west Wonderland Road, in London, Ont.
An 8-year-old girl was killed and seven others were injured in the crash.
A ban on publication has been placed on identifying any of the young victims involved in the crash.
Throughout the trial, the Crown has claimed that McNorgan’s actions were reckless when she pressed the gas instead of the brake when her vehicle reached speeds of 120 km/h.
However, the defence has argued that this was an accident and that the brakes did not operate properly on the night in question.
In her charge to the jury, Justice Pamela Hebner told them they can return with one of five verdicts including not guilty, guilty as charged, or guilty of the lesser charges of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
This is a developing story.
