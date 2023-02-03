'Journey to the Stars' arrives in Goderich, Ont.

A truly out of this world experience awaits those that venture to Goderich this weekend.

An inflatable solar system has been set up inside Goderich’s Memorial Arena as part of their annual Winterfest.

The “Journey to the Stars” display was a big part of Lights on Stratford in 2021.

The inflatable and internally illuminated planets will be free to see in Goderich on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It is the centrepiece of weekend full of indoor and outdoor activities as part of Goderich’s Winterfest.

You can learn more by visiting the Explore Goderich website.