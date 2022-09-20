A man from London is facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly attempting to smuggle a prohibited gun silencer across the border in Vancouver, B.C., leading to the subsequent seizure of drugs and firearms from his London home, according to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

According to a press release issued by the CBSA, in late July of this year, CBSA officers working at the Vancouver International Airport Air Cargo Operation intercepted a parcel containing a gun barrel attachment, also known as a solvent trap.

Solvent traps can be used as silencers which are designed to muffle the sound of a firearm, and are therefore prohibited from being brought over the border into Canada.

An investigation and execution of a search warrant at a London residence on Aug. 3 by the CBSA, RCMP, and in tandem with the London Police Service (LPS), yielded a large quantity of suspected cannabis and cannabis products, 10 firearms and a solvent trap, according to the CBSA.

All of the items were seized by law enforcement.

As a result of the investigation, a man from London has been charged by the CBSA and the RCMP with the following offences:

Possession of prohibited goods

Non-compliance with the Customs Act

Importing a prohibited device into Canada, knowing that he was not authorized to do so

Possession of a prohibited device, knowing that he was not the holder of a licence under which he may possess it

Possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis

“CBSA employees are committed to detecting and intercepting contraband goods at the borders. This seizure is a great example of how our officers work closely with law enforcement partners to disrupt illegal activity, and keep our communities safe,” said Nicole Goodman, chief, commercial operations, Vancouver International Airport District, Pacific Region, CBSA in a statement.

The joint investigation continues.