John Paul II becomes first self-sufficient carbon neutral school in Canada

2,700 covered solar panels that generate 825 kilowatts of power at John Paul II Secondary School in London, Ont. Nov. 2, 2021. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News) 2,700 covered solar panels that generate 825 kilowatts of power at John Paul II Secondary School in London, Ont. Nov. 2, 2021. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)

London Top Stories