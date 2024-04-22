Job fair hosted by LEDC setting up at White Oaks Mall on Tuesday

The London Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) will host its annual spring job fair at White Oaks Mall Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“It’s one of the largest general purpose job fairs in the region,” said Christine Wilton, director, Workforce Development for LEDC.

According to Wilton, roughly 50 booths with employers hiring for about 1,000 positions will be on hand, and 2,000 job seekers have registered to attend.

“If they haven’t registered, people can still just show u,” added Wilton.

A recent report in partnership with Fanshawe College and Smart Prosperity Units, showed over the next several years, over 40,000 job openings are projected in the key sectors such as advanced manufacturing, healthcare, tech and construction.

“Nearly half of those 40,000 are due to retirement. So that represents a great opportunity for people looking to enter those sectors and also move up within their organizations,” said Wilton.

Networking and meeting face to face is still a key way employers hire people according to Wilton, and using your time strategically at the job fair will offer the best chance to make a connection.