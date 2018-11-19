

CTV London





What’s the deal with Jerry Seinfeld coming to London? The iconic comedian is bringing his latest show to Budweiser Gardens.

Tickets for the show on April 11th 2019 go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Seinfeld is well known for his standup comedy and for the sitcom Seinfeld which ran in the early 1990’s and became one of the most syndicated sitcoms in television history.

His more recent projects include Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and his Netflix special Jerry Before Seinfeld.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 23 at 10 a.m. and are available at the Budweiser Gardens Box Office, by phone at (866) 455-2849 and online at budweisergardens.com.