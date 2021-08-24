Jennifer Dunn named as new executive director of the London Abused Women’s Centre

London, Ont. -

Jennifer Dunn has been named as the new executive director of the London Abused Women’s Centre (LAWC).

She had been working as associate and acting executive director since Megan Walker's departure earlier this year.

“I am grateful to continue walking the path Megan has already been paving. There is a lot of important work to do for women and girls in our community, province, country and beyond. I look forward to my future with the organization and am honoured to be the fourth Executive Director of the London Abused Women’s Centre”, says Dunn in a news release.

Dunn will be the fourth executive director of LAWC in its 38-year history.