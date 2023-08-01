'It was traumatizing': Teenager recounts triple stabbing at sweet 16 party in Huron County

Warning: This article contains an image some people may find disturbing

It wasn’t how Kyla McLeod envisioned her sweet 16 birthday party.

What was intended to be a gathering of about 30 people from the Clinton and Goderich area quickly ballooned to over 100 party goers at the Raglan Street home.

That’s when things started to get out of hand.

Shortly after midnight, an edged weapon was produced during an altercation and three teenagers were stabbed.

“Everyone ran out here [in the backyard] and it was very scary that my friends got hurt,” said Kayla McLeod, whose party was hosted by a friend. “Witnessing all the blood was very traumatizing. It got out of hand very quickly with people coming from Stratford.”

One of the victims injured in a triple stabbing at a Clinton, Ont. home on July 30, 2023 suffered a serious laceration to his ear. (Source: Submitted)

Three teens — a 15, 16 and 17 year old from Huron County — were stabbed and taken to hospital in Goderich. One of the victims with a more serious puncture wound was later transported to London’s Victoria Hospital.

The two victims treated at the hospital in Goderich have since been released, while the victim treated in London will be released Tuesday or Wednesday.

A 15-year-old male from Stratford has been charged with one count of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of a possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

The accused is in custody in Goderich and appeared in court on Tuesday.

Police are seen canvassing the neighbourhood after a stabbing incident in Clinton, Ont. left three teens wounded on July 30, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

Police are appealing to the public for any video surveillance of the incident depicting pedestrian traffic between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. on July 30. In addition, police ask anyone in Clinton who has located discarded items that may belong to the incident to also contact police.

McLeod is just thankful that her friends are going to survive.

“Very grateful for them, and we are hoping for a fast recovery,” said McLeod. “It was good news. I’m grateful they got to the hospital in time.”