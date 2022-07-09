'It was definitely chaotic': Rogers services restored for many following network outage

On Friday, the world halted for Rogers customers when the company experienced a province-wide outage.

The Rogers network outage affected several mobile and internet services, banks, debit purchases, passport offices, and Canada's ArriveCAN app.

Rogers reported that services have been restored for the majority of its customers as of Saturday.

Many working from home fled to the closest coffee shop to reconnect.

“It was definitely chaotic when we got here in the morning,” said Samantha Farquhar, the manager of Sidetrack: a Wortley Café.

Farquhar told CTV News they managed throughout the day while using the hotspot on one of their cellphones.

“A lot of people were coming in because they were saying ‘my internet is down,” she said. “They were working from home or whatever the case was. We had an increase of people who were looking for something to do.”

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Sunfest vendors found themselves in a challenging situation when some could only accept cash or interact.

“The ATM machines were down and of course, all the vendors were affected because transactions couldn't be done,” said Alfredo Caxja, the artistic director.

“Some were struggling to find cash… so it was very challenging. But we survived.”

Many are breathing a sigh of relief on Saturday to see service back up and running

Rogers has apologized for the inconvenience the outage caused and said it will be crediting all customers.