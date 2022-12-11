‘It was a mother and baby’: Neighbours say two dead in London, Ont. townhouse

A memorial with stuffed animals and child drawings covers the front steps of a townhouse unit on Boullee Street in London, Ont.

It comes after a pair of bodies were removed Saturday from the housing complex.

“It's pretty overwhelming,” says Undrea Ruddick-Anderson, who lives in the unit next door.

“There was a lot of police officers that came through and forensics. I looked out my window and I see them out here and the entire neighborhood was out here, asking a lot of questions. Then you see two bodies removed from the unit, an adult and a small little child.”

Anderson, was taking her children to the neighbouring home Sunday when CTV arrived.

“My children are Indigenous and we brought sage over this morning to help you know, bring some positivity and some positive energy to us and to the family and to anybody who comes around here,” says Anderson. “My children picked out some stuffed animals and drew some beautiful pictures to leave for the baby and the mother. We were just doing our part. The baby wasn’t even a year old.”

Undrea Ruddick-Anderson brought her children to add stuffed animals and drawings to a memorial outside a home on Boullee St. in London, Ont. where police are investigating a pair of deaths on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)Neighbours say the woman and her four children had lived in the unit for just a couple of years, but mainly kept to themselves.

The London Police Service (LPS) are keeping tight lipped about the details. Multiple police cruisers, ambulances as well as forensics and the coroner were on scene Saturday.

LPS first told CTV news they responded to a medical call around 2 p.m. Saturday. They have since confirmed two people were found dead at the home, and the “death investigation” has now been passed to Major Crimes Division.

CTV News was told off camera by another neighbour that police were asking neighbours when was the last time the woman and her baby were seen with her boyfriend.

“Police came to everyone's door out here including my own just asking if we, you know heard anything suspicious or in the past few days,” says Anderson, who was one of the few residents speaking out Sunday.

“I've seen like forensics, I seen detectives, and it's been put over to the Major Crime division, so there's a possibility that this was foul play. Nobody knows yet.”