‘It shows London is a diverse city’: Ramadan Marketplace helps Muslim community prepare for the holy month

A section of White Oaks mall is being used to highlight Ramadan with multiple local vendors showcasing cultural foods and clothing this month.

Organizers at the Ramadan Marketplace told CTV News that attendees are using the goods being sold at the marketplace to prepare for the holy month, including essentials such as dates, special gifts, and Ramadan-specific calendars.

“When people come to the market they can expect to see a lot of different culturally diverse vendors,” said Sana Al-Louzi, one of the organizers.

“We are trying to highlight small businesses, all the way from food to traditional clothing, perfumes, and artwork, it's truly beautiful,” she added.

The celebration, organized by Events Co, began with an opening ceremony in the mall on Friday evening.

Members of the London Muslim Mosque and local officials attended the ceremony, which included a few performances and acknowledgments before the bazaar opened.

“I think events like this are truly important to showcase the beauty of Islam and we love to bring the community together to show what Muslims are truly about, and this is all to combat Islamophobia, because London is truly a diverse city and we love to be a part of that,” Al-Louzi said.

Ramadan is an Islamic holy month where Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, organizers explained. This year, Ramadan is expected to begin on March 22 and end on April 20.

The first day of Ramadan is marked by the sighting of the crescent moon.

“Ramadan is a time where family comes together and the community comes together,” said Mohamed Al-jammali, senior imam at the London Muslim Mosque who said he recently moved to London.

“I have never seen a Ramadan marketplace in a public space like this where people can come together,” he said. “This market shows the beautiful diversity in the city of London,”

The Ramadan Marketplace will run from March 17-19.