'It shouldn’t be happening': Seniors facing extreme cold in London, Ont.

The extreme cold is impacting all facets of life in the Forest City.

But perhaps no group more than those experiencing homelessness. It is a fact not lost to residents of a street in the Argyle District of London.

There, some are working to help a London senior experiencing homelessness. He lives in an encampment wrapped tightly in a tarp to protect from the wind.

While a few neighbours are not happy to have the tent on their street, most told CTV News London they worry for the man. Some have provided him with hot drinks and food.

“I feel very bad for him because it is too cold,” one man who lives nearby said.

“He should be getting enough money for the government to be able to live financially stable at least,” added Bradley Moser, another nearby resident.

A homeless encampment neighbours say is home to a senior is seen in London, Ont. during an extreme cold alert on Jan. 17, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Advocating for those left out in the cold is a passion of Donna Atkinson-Wilson.

Her charity, Keeping Kids Warm, has collected thousands of knitted mitts, hats, and scarves over two decades.

But this year, she needs more donations as requests spike for all ages.

“There is just so much demand,” she said. “There aren’t enough facilities for everybody.”

Yet, even those lucky enough to secure a warm bed overnight find it a struggle to stay warm during the day.

CTV News London spoke to several men experiencing homelessness who moved from coffee shop to coffee shop to stay warm.

Donna Atkinson-Wilson of London, Ont. operates the charity Keeping Kids Warm. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Mike, who requested CTV News London hide his identity, is among them. The senior became homeless three months ago.

“I find it’s a whole different world when you're out there with them,” Mike said. “There is not much help out here. It seems people pretty much nod their heads and walk away.”

By speaking out, Mike hopes Londoners will start offering hot food and drinks to those in need.

He also requests residents support charities directly help those on the street, including Keeping Kids Warm.

Atkinson-Wilson welcomes the endorsement as she speaks out about the plight of knowing seniors are living in tents on our streets.

Bradley Moser is among those concerned for a man living in an encampment (seen in fair righthand side) in his London, Ont. neighbourhood. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

“We have a 70-year-old person who is homeless. 70! It shouldn’t be happening. It shouldn’t be happening,” she said.

Back in the Argyle Neighbourhood, Moser agreed.

“I think he should have some help in life,” he said.

On Jan. 21, Keeping Kids Warm will tie hundreds of donated warm items to trees in Victoria Park for collection by those in need.

The agency can be reached through their social media channels if you would like to donate or take part.