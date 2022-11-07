'It's very overwhelming and it just touches our hearts': London CUPE leadership credits community support as they head back to school

It was a day of twists and turns for striking education workers, but even after learning they were heading back to work on Tuesday, workers finished their shift on the line to show their resolve.

Even as they walked the picket line Monday morning, education workers were keen to know what moves were being made by the province and leadership of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

Many on the line huddled around their phones to hear Premier Ford's latest message, straining to hear the words over the honking horns of passing supporters.

Ford agreed to repeal Bill 28 — legislation that imposed a contract and banned them from striking.

Still the picketers remained on the line, placards over their chests describing the roles they fill in the education system: education assistants, custodians, secretaries and others.

CUPE workers and supporters on the picket line on Talbot Street in St. Thomas, Ont. on Nov. 7, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

They were joined by others equally interested in the labour stand-off.

Claudia Vicencio walked the line with a placard that read “labour lawyer.” Vicencio is a lawyer for the Ontario Nurses Association and pulled no punches when it comes to the provincial government's handling of this job action, telling CTV News London, "What the Ford government has done is an attack on all workers."

While steps were being taken to get the education workers back on the job, Vicencio remained adamant. She says the government's use of the not-withstanding clause is chilling.

"This is a government that is saying we don't give a rat's patootie about the constitution. This is a government saying we're in charge. We're in power. We're going to do whatever we want, constitution be damned. We cannot, as a population, accept that,” she says.

Elizabeth Reavely’s daughter, Claire, is nine and goes to Monsignor Morrison Catholic Elementary School in St. Thomas, Ont. Claire is on the autism spectrum and Elizabeth is grateful for the education assistants that help her daughter.

“Quite frankly, they’ve been underpaid for years,” she says.

Elizabeth Reavely believes cost cutting by the provincial government is taking a toll, saying, “I think we’ve reached a point where this government has made enough cuts that they’ve made everybody angry at this point.”

Even as word came around the noon hour that the job action would be suspended, many workers and their supporters remained on the picket line until the picket shift ended. CUPE leadership say the support that came from the school communities, and beyond, was what helped push the government to compromise.

Ontario Nurses Association labour lawyer Claudia Vicencio walks in support of education workers on Commissioners Road West in London, Ont. on Nov. 7, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

"It's very overwhelming and it just touches our hearts,” says CUPE 4222 President Mary Henry. Her local represents workers in the Thames Valley District School Board.

She says the Ford government has to wake up to the economic realities that people are facing, adding that many education assistants are quitting their jobs to move on to better-paying opportunities even though they want to stay in the classroom and continue to help the children.

Henry insists, "We would love to be in the schools, but for the children to get the help that they need, they need us."

Picket lines remained filled even if it was announced workers would be going back to work, including locations on Commissioners Road West in London, Ont. and at 750 Talbot Street in St. Thomas — the location where Elgin-Middlesex-London Progressive Conservative MPP Rob Flack has his office.

Thames Valley District School Board Director Mark Fisher says from the board's perspective, it was just imperative they supported parents and students as they dealt with the uncertainty and kept them informed — including news that they would be heading back to school Tuesday.

“We’re very relieved to announce that schools will be opened to in-person learning tomorrow. We’re back to a full slate of activities and we certainly appreciate the patience of staff, students and the broader community,” he says.

Here’s a detailed look at how London’s school boards have reacted to the news.

Thames Valley District School Board

In a statement issued Monday afternoon, the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) said all Thames Valley schools will be open on Tuesday for in-person learning.

Before and after programs, child care centres and EarlyOn Family Centres will also be open on Tuesday.

“Thames Valley is thrilled to welcome students and staff back into our schools and resume in-person learning,” the statement reads.

London District Catholic School Board

Meanwhile, the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) also announced Monday afternoon that it will be following suit.

In a statement, the LDCSB said all schools and sites will be open for in-person learning as of Tuesday.

“It is anticipated that all CUPE staff will be in schools and offices on Tuesday and school operations will quickly return to normal,” the statement reads.

Also resuming are daycare centres, before and after school programs, community use of schools, St. Patrick Adult and Continuing Education, family centres, co-op placements, after school tutoring, and international language programs.

Conseil Scolaire Viamonde

The French board was not impacted during the CUPE walkout.

A statement sent to parents from the French board said schools will be open for students on Monday.

“The Board continues to closely monitor developments between the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) in Ontario and the provincial government. At Viamonde, the vast majority of employees represented by this union, all janitorial and maintenance staff, reported to work Friday to perform their regular duties. Thus, everything indicates that Viamonde schools will be able to continue to ensure the health and safety of students Monday. We have therefore made the decision to keep the schools open and to continue learning activities, as planned.”

— With files from CTV News London’s Ashley Hyshka and Kristylee Varley