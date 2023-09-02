It’s move-in day at Western University as thousands of students come to London, Ont.

Noah Teftal has flown 3,000 km from Calgary Alta. to London, Ont. and is ready to start life at Western University.

He’s excited for the school’s reputation as being a “party school.”

“Everyone's so welcoming here” says Teftal, who will be joining the Mustangs Water Polo team.

“There's a perfect balance here between education and also partying so I'm pretty excited for it.”

First-year student Noah Teftal (right) gets direction to his residence at Western University from Sophs after arriving on campus in London, Ont. on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

This weekend, London’s population will grow by more than 40,000 people as students return to post-secondary school.

“Today is an exciting day for our students, parents and families,” says Chris Alleyne, associate vice-president, housing and ancillary services at Western.

“We’re welcoming 5,500 incoming first year students to Western’s 11 residence buildings and their new home away from home.”

As students move and settle in, to join the more than 35,000 undergraduate and graduate students, the excitement is palpable.

“I can’t wait to get to know the community more just like the people being friends,” says Mya Inglehart, from Uxbridge, Ont. who is moving into residence.

They'll be greeted with opening ceremonies, Orientation week and then a concert.

“I’m so excited to see T-Pain who is coming next Saturday,” says Ella Glazier.

Year after year, leaving their children never gets any easier for parents.

“Definitely mixed emotions,” says Kelsey Glazier, Ella’s mother.

“I'm really excited for her to have this experience, meet new people do some academic learning. But then also I'm pretty sad to see her leave the nest and so kind of mixed emotions.”

With a guarantee of housing for every incoming student, next spring Western has plans to construct two new residences which will house over 1,000 students.

“One will be a first year student residence housing about just under 800 students at the Richmond St gates on University Drive and we're also building capacity for our upper year and graduate students with a 300 bed apartment building on the on Platt’s Lane,” says Alleyne.

Western is also once again preaching safety.

“We are highlighting our ‘Care Hubs’ which we will staff that from 11am to 1am every single day,” says Alleyne.

“It’s a one stop shop for students, if they're looking for directions if they're having challenges, want to talk to a counselor. It’s staffed by volunteers, student leaders and our professional staff, to really make a welcome sort of environment for our students.”

That emphasis on safety is making it more comforting for those dropping off their children.

“They've done an excellent job of keeping us really informed throughout the process,” says Kelsey Glazier.

“So I'm sure that they've got it handled and she's (Ella) is going to make good choices.”