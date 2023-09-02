It’s move-in day at Western University as thousands of students come to London, Ont.

Canada shut its land border to asylum seekers. More refugees came anyway

A deal Canada struck this year to stem the flow of asylum seekers entering from the U.S. was, at first glance, a quick success: Within days, the number of people caught at unofficial crossings along the border dwindled to a trickle. But five months later, the overall number of people filing refugee claims in Canada has risen instead of falling.

