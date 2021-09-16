'It's kind of terrifying': Female students at Fanshawe rattled by online threats of sexual assault
Some female students at Fanshawe College say they’re living in fear this week as online threats make the rounds on social media.
“It’s kind of terrifying. I don’t really want to leave the house by myself,” said student Montana Labradore.
She was joined on campus Thursday by another student, who chose not to share her name, but told CTV News London she too is scared.
“Feels weird to walk around alone now. That’s one thing, we’re definitely making sure we’re staying together. At least for this week.”
The college says campus security is working with London police to identify individuals involved in online threats against female students.
Using vulgar language, an anonymous poster on the social media platform Discord threatened to drug and sexually assault female students at two on-campus bars, Outback Shack and Oasis.
“Oh it’s disgusting,” added Labradore.
It comes in the wake of unconfirmed online allegations at Western University that up to 30 female students were drugged and sexually assaulted, in addition to three formal allegations of sexual assault at the university.
The incidents at Western have not been lost on third-year Fanshawe student Brynna Kirkland.
“Honestly I’m terrified to even step outside of my house. It’s nothing new, but it’s extra prominent lately. There’s fear going to the grocery store, and I have to go to the bank today and I have a whole group of friends coming with me ‘cause it’s just…even something like that is too scary for us right now.”
Fanshawe College said in a statement that it’s encouraging students to “remain diligent and alert in social settings.”
Fanshawe students Margaret Nahwegezhic and Cary Kechego tell CTV News London this is all news to them.
“It’s kind of, like I said, disturbing because it’s not being brought forth. Like I haven’t heard about it at all,” said Kechego.
“It’s not being mentioned in the classrooms or anything like that. We hadn’t heard about it at all,” added Nahwegezhic.
The college said it’s offering support sessions to students, and providing extra security at campus bars.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Environics Analytics: Where in Canada could the People's Party play spoiler to the Conservatives?
Environics Analysis data shows that in ridings where the People's Party of Canada could draw votes from the Conservatives, it would help entrench Liberal or NDP seats. Further, the PPC’s impact could be drawing support from those who didn’t vote in 2019.
O'Toole refuses to say whether Kenney got it wrong on COVID-19 management
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole refused to say Thursday whether he still thinks Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has handled the pandemic better than the federal government, as the province faces a rapidly worsening COVID-19 situation.
'The time for patience is now over': Sask. premier announces masking order, vaccination rules
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has announced a temporary indoor masking mandate that will come into force on Friday followed by a proof-of-vaccination policy. It's a move that comes after growing calls from residents in the province to install more measures.
Health Canada authorizes new names for COVID-19 vaccines
Health Canada has authorized brand name changes for three COVID-19 vaccines. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be named Comirnaty, the Moderna vaccine will be named SpikeVax, and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria, Health Canada said in a tweet Thursday.
TRUTH TRACKER | Could a Conservative government close the border at Roxham Road?
In a video posted to his Twitter account Monday, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, in French, pledged to close the land border crossing at Roxham Road in Quebec where he says 'thousands of people crossed the border illegally' – a pledge experts say is complicated and misleading.
OPINION | Don Martin: Why you should vote for Trudeau – and why you should vote to defeat him
The thrill is clearly gone in having Justin Trudeau as Canada's 23rd prime minister, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Abducted father located after Hamilton home invasion leaves 1 son dead, another critically injured
A man who was abducted early Thursday morning has been located with life-threatening injuries following a shooting and home invasion that left one of his sons dead and another in critical condition, Hamilton police say.
Alberta's new restrictions came into effect at midnight. Here's what you need to know
Albertans woke up Thursday to new restrictions implemented by the province to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Alberta reports 1,718 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
The province now has 18,706 active cases, 896 hospitalizations and 222 ICU admissions.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region adds 35 new COVID-19 cases
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
-
New data offers first glimpse of COVID-19 vaccination rates in Waterloo Region schools
Just over a week into the new school year, Waterloo Region’s school boards have released COVID-19 vaccination figures for their employees.
-
Retirement home resident charged with manslaughter in other resident's death
A man living in a Brantford retirement home has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of another resident at the home.
Windsor
-
FEDERAL ELECTION RIDING PROFILE: Windsor-Tecumseh
Windsor-Tecumseh has been pegged by pundits as a riding to watch on election night.
-
Chatham ICU full. Majority unvaccinated. Surgery scheduling day-by-day: CKHA
Chatham-Kent health officials are 'disheartened and worried' about the direction COVID-19 is taking in the region, saying the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is at capacity, and the majority of patients are unvaccinated.
-
SIU probes death of 53-year-old Chatham man
The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is investigating what happened related to the death of a 53-year-old Chatham man.
Barrie
-
Seniors fed up with Barrie retirement home
Some residents of a Barrie retirement residence are speaking out, saying conditions in the home have significantly worsened throughout the pandemic.
-
'By the time they reach the ICU they know they should have gotten their shot,' RVH physician says
While hospitals in western Canada are reaching their breaking point, officials with Barrie's hospital say vaccinations are the way to avoid an uncontrollable surge.
-
Barrie man and London, Ont., teen hit two cruisers during police pursuit, officers say
Police arrested a Barrie man and young teen accused of fleeing officers and hitting two cruisers in a stolen vehicle.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay’s Jewish community disappointed by PPC candidate’s tweet comparing vaccine rules to Holocaust
Members of North Bay's Jewish community are disappointed in People’s Party of Canada candidate Greg Galante, who compared COVID-19 measures to the Holocaust.
-
Tonight is Sudbury’s annual Bell Business Excellence Awards
For 24 years, the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce has hosted the Bell Business Excellence Awards as a way to acknowledge local businesses and entrepreneurs.
-
Health unit warns of high-risk exposure to COVID-19 at recent Manitoulin Island Powwow
Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of a potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19.
Ottawa
-
Electric Unicycles picking up speed in popularity, but technically not allowed on Ottawa roads and pathways
While we are just getting used to seeing electric scooters around the city, could electric unicycles be the next road craze?
-
Ottawa Bylaw not expecting a 'huge increase' in calls due to COVID-19 vaccine passports
Starting Sept. 22, people will be required to provide proof of full vaccination to access non-essential businesses, including the indoor areas of restaurants and bars.
-
Here's what you need to go to the gym in Ottawa with a vaccine passport
The Ontario government's COVID-19 vaccine passport takes effect on Sept. 22, requiring non-essential businesses, including gyms, to require proof of full vaccination to access the facility.
Toronto
-
COVID-19 outbreaks declared at two Toronto elementary schools as boards report more than 100 new cases
COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at two Toronto elementary schools just one week after students returned to the classroom.
-
From guns and gangs to safer streets: How each federal party plans to combat GTA gun crime
As Election Day nears, CTV News Toronto is taking a deeper look into the issues that matter most to local voters, breaking down the party promises as they apply to Battleground: GTA.
-
Toronto elementary school teacher arrested in connection with sexual assault of child
The teacher was employed at Secord Elementary School in Toronto at the time of his arrest.
Montreal
-
Quebec government votes against motion on the right to a childcare space
The Legault government has rejected a motion that called for children to have the right to a childcare space.
-
Health minister Dube 'very firm' that 20,000 Quebec health-care workers need to get vaccinated by Oct. 15
Health Minister Christian Dubé is maintaining his position: 20,000 health care workers must still obtain their two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by October 15.
-
CHSLD Herron: Coroner inquiry into care home hears of dysfunction between management, CIUSSS staff
What happened at the CHSLD Herron, from March 29 to April 11, 2020, was "a ping-pong match" between the management of the private establishment and the CIUSSS of the West Island, says coroner Géhane Kamel.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 34 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, active cases rise to 173
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 20 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 173.
-
P.E.I. reports seven new cases of COVID-19 related to elementary school outbreak Thursday; active cases rise to record 34
Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the active number of cases in the province rises to 34 - the highest number of cases in the province since the pandemic began.
-
N.B. reports 51 new COVID-19 cases; 92 per cent of which are among people who are not fully vaccinated
New Brunswick Public Health reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 47 – or 92 per cent – among people who are not fully vaccinated.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to have first female premier: Two Tory leadership candidates are women
Manitobans will have a female premier for the first time.
-
'The name brings disgrace to the neighbourhood': review underway to rename a Winnipeg park
A St. Boniface park could be getting a name change as its current one has been deemed offensive to Indigenous people in an application to the Welcoming Winnipeg Committee.
-
20 breakthrough cases in Manitoba, more than half of new COVID-19 cases unvaccinated
Manitoba public health officials reported 64 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday – including 36 unvaccinated cases, 20 fully vaccinated cases and eight partially vaccinated cases.
Calgary
-
UCP MLA says Alberta's pandemic decisions will 'cost us lives' as restriction fallout continues
A Calgary UCP MLA says his government's pandemic response 'will cost us lives' as the fourth wave rages on.
-
Alberta reports 1,718 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
The province now has 18,706 active cases, 896 hospitalizations and 222 ICU admissions.
-
Enforcement plan for additional health restrictions for private gatherings still up in air
Many questions remain following the province’s announcement Wednesday of additional health restrictions for private gatherings.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 1,718 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
The province now has 18,706 active cases, 896 hospitalizations and 222 ICU admissions.
-
'People are furious that it took so long': Alberta mayors react to latest COVID-19 measures
Less than 24 hours after Jason Kenney's Alberta government announced new restrictions aimed at easing the burden on the province's healthcare system, municipal leaders are trying to gain clarity on what the new rules will mean for their jurisdictions.
-
Alberta's new restrictions came into effect at midnight. Here's what you need to know
Albertans woke up Thursday to new restrictions implemented by the province to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island adds 81 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
The new cases were among 706 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
-
Our Place temporarily closes drop-in service due to safety concerns
Our Place Society in Victoria, which offers supports to homeless and vulnerable people, suspended its drop-in service on Thursday due to safety concerns.
-
New ferry service between Nanaimo, downtown Vancouver announced
A new "high-speed" passenger ferry service is coming to Nanaimo, which will connect the city's downtown core with downtown Vancouver.