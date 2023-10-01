‘It’s a great feeling’: Golden Knights Staff from St. Thomas, Ont. get day with Stanley Cup

The Luce family from St. Thomas, Ont. had four chances to hoist the Stanley Cup, before they finally tasted victory this summer.

“It’s been a long time coming for our family, we had five cracks at it,” says Scott Luce, a scout with the NHL’s Las Vegas Golden Knights.

“Three with my father (Don Luce) as a player and in management, and I’ve had two chances with the Vegas Golden Knights. It’s hard to describe, but it’s a great feeling and I’m very fortunate.”

Luce had his day with hockey’s Holy Grail Sunday.

He got the cup just before noon, and took it to the Joe Thornton Community Centre to spend a short amount of time speaking with the St. Thomas Jr. B Stars team. Luce is a graduate of the Stars, and won the 1985-1986 Western Jr. B Championship.

Scott Luce (Back middle) brought the Stanley Cup to St. Thomas, Ont. and surprised the Atom St. Thomas Stars hockey team at the Joe Thornton Community Centre on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

His son, Harrison, is the arena manager for the Knights, and Scott Jones (also of St. Thomas) is the Golden Knights skating and skill development coach. Those two don’t get the cup for a day, so Luce is sharing his day with them.

“It’s a special day for us,” says Luce.

“We wanted to show support for people who helped in this journey. It’s to say thank you and let them have a special moment with the cup and we were happy to bring it to town.”

Luce surprised an Atom team on the ice with the trophy, and allowed them to take photos and touch the trophy. He then took it to the CASO Station for a private party.

He’ll get five-to-six hours with the Cup before the “Keeper of the Cup” Phil Pritchard takes it off to Kingston.

“It’s just telling stories, reminiscing about old days, and sharing the experience of the ride we had to the cup and the feeling was just immense,” he said.