LONDON, ONT. -- A vandalism spree in east London has seen more than two dozen bus shelters smashed in recent days.

“Absolutely destroyed. All the glass in them shattered by vandals in just the span of a couple days,” laments Ward 2 Councillor Shawn Lewis.

According to Lewis, 25 shelters have been damaged.

He says the London Transit Commission (LTC) has temporarily stopped replacing the glass after several repaired shelters were struck a second time.

“Obviously this is not a one-off when there are 25 of them. It’s a deliberate act of destruction and it needs to stop!”

Lewis says the needless repairs are frustrating given the financial strain the COVID-19 pandemic has put on the LTC.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lewis at slewis@london.ca or London police.