'It brings in $2.5B per year': Day of Action hopes to prevent LCBO privatization
About two dozen Ontario public service workers, and union supporters rallied Tuesday morning in front of the Ministry of Labour office in downtown London, Ont.
“It's all about keeping Doug Ford from selling off the LCBO and keeping good jobs as public jobs,” said Greg Wilson, president of OPSEU local 164 which represents LCBO warehouse workers.
The rally is one of 11 across the province in what tunions are calling a “day of action.”
In December 2023, Premier Ford announced that his government will open the floodgate for big box grocers and gas stations to sell beer, wine, cider and "ready-to-drink" cocktails.
Beginning no later than January 2026, individuals will be able to purchase beer, wine, cider, coolers, seltzers and “other low-alcohol ready-to-drink beverages” at participating retailers.
Officials said this includes all convenience stores, including those located at gas stations.
Seven-thousand signatures have been collected by LCBO employees in the lead up to the new round of bargaining, demanding a stop to the privatization of the LCBO by the provincial government.
MPP Terence Kernaghan (centre) and MPP Peggy Sattler (his left) join the public service workers rally against the potential privatization of the LCBO. March 12, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)“People do not want to see LCBO being privatized, it brings in $2.5 billion per year,” said Terence Kernaghan, London-North Centre MPP who attended the rally. “It's a huge money maker. Yet we see this provincial government is so concerned about selling off our public assets to wealthy insiders.”
Provincial officials have noted they expect some LCBO stores will lose sales to private retailers, however they will also remain the exclusive wholesale provider for all bars and restaurants selling alcohol — and add they have no plans to sell the LCBO.
“We're in front of the Ministry of Labour here because it's one of the public services that is funded by things like the LCBO,” said Wilson. “LCBO takes care of our health care, our education, and our infrastructure. And we're here to save that as well as the LCBO.”
The OPSEU/SEPFO bargaining team for LCBO members was in mediation/arbitration the past few days to negotiate compensation fro the defeat of Bill 124.
CTV News was told in a statement from Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy's office, "We will not be privatizing the LCBO. The LCBO will continue to be a publicly owned retailer providing choice and convenience for consumers, as well as operating as the exclusive wholesaler for all retail, bars and restaurants selling alcohol and spirits."
A new round of bargaining begins Wednesday.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Unprovoked attack caught on video in Sarnia
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kerri Einarson's rink confirms curler Briane Harris suspended for doping violation
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
'Organized crime group' may be using GPS trackers to target Asian business owners for break-ins: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning about a rise in break-ins that appear to be targeting Asian business owners' homes.
opinion Tom Mulcair: The GTA and Quebec still stand in the way of the Pierre Poilievre juggernaut
There are two steep hills that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will have to climb if he hopes to turn his good polling numbers into victory in the next federal election, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
Kate's 'photogate' scandal shows that relations between royals and the press rarely run smoothly
The scandal over Kate, Princess of Wales’ family snapshot — dubbed “photogate” — is a new chapter in the thorny relationship between the media and the Royal Family.
Toronto area-cop demoted after crashing car on way home from bar, reporting it stolen to another police service
A Durham police officer has been handed a year-long demotion after he admitted to crashing his car on the way home from a Port Hope bar before reporting it as stolen in an attempt to 'evade criminal and civil liability.'
Opinion Should you lease your vehicle or finance it?
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
Canada concerned as final rule for 'Product of USA' meat labels announced
Canada's federal government as well as organizations representing some the nation's beef producers warn a decision south of the border about 'Product of USA' labels on meat, poultry and eggs could disrupt supply chains.
Experts say the public is right to feel uneasy about a visibly manipulated Royal Family portrait
While the changes to the photo appear relatively innocuous, experts say members of the public are right to feel uneasy about the Princess of Wales' edited family photo.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.