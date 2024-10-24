Isotope production line 'doubling' at Bruce Power

More cancer-fighting isotopes will be produced by Bruce Power thanks to a new partnership between Bruce Power, the Saugeen Ojibway Nation, and two international partners.

A second production line started producing medical isotopes (a potential byproduct of nuclear power production) earlier this month at the Bruce County nuclear plant.

Bruve Power said that the new line will help meet a growing international demand for lutetium-177 - an isotope used to treat cancer patients around the world.

“Bruce Power’s reactors have a nearly 40-year legacy of producing medical isotopes for patients all over the world. Together, with our partners, we share a vision to continue to push our isotope program further so we can ensure we have enough isotopes to meet the needs of doctors, researchers, and patients, for use in cutting-edge cancer treatments and procedures that help improve lives,” said James Scongack, Bruce Power’s Chief Operating Officer, and Executive Vice-President.

“As someone who has been impacted by cancer in my family like so many other Canadians, I know that this initiative will save lives and further cement Ontario’s place as a global leader in the production of cancer-fighting medical isotopes,” said Ontario’s Energy Minister, Stephen Lecce.

The Bruce Power, Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON) isotope partnership began in 2019, as a collaboration for the marketing of current and new isotopes produced through the first-of-a-kind Isotope Production System that was installed at Bruce Power in 2022.

“Through the Gamzook’aamin aakoziwin partnership, SON is playing a leadership role in the fight against cancer. This announcement is another exciting milestone in our initiative, as we continue to increase access to isotopes which are helping people not only in our communities close to home, but around the world,” said Chief Greg Nadjiwon, from the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation.