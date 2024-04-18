Investment announced to boost healthcare in the region

An investment has been announced to help connect over 23,000 people to primary care teams in the region.

Speaking in Muncey on Thursday, Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones said $6.4-million will help people in London, Lambton and Chathamk-Kent.

The money, part of a bigger $110-million investment will support seven new and expanded interprofessional primary care initiatives that will connect over 23,000 Ontarians to primary care teams and provide services.

Services include