Investigator called in after house fire in London

    Damage is said to be extensive after a house fire on Piccadilly Street in London on June 4, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London) Damage is said to be extensive after a house fire on Piccadilly Street in London on June 4, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)
    An investigator is on scene to determine the cause of a house fire in London.

    Crews were called to the scene on Piccadilly Street around 7 a.m.

    According to London fire, all occupants are confirmed to be out safely.

    The fire is now said to be under control with crews putting out hot spots.

    There is no word on how the fire started or a possible damage estimate but damage is said to be extensive.

    More details will be provided as they become available.

