Investigation into fatal west London crash involving pedestrians could take weeks: police

London, Ont. -

London police say the investigation into the west London crash that claimed the life of an eight-year-old girl and injured several others could take weeks to complete.

“Members of the LPS Traffic Management Unit are investigating the incident, and as with all TMU reconstructions and investigations, it could take weeks before it is complete,” said Media Officer Constable Sandasha Bough.

On the evening of November 30, a driver was westbound on Riverside Drive at Wonderland Road when she struck at least one vehicle and a group of pedestrians walking on the sidewalk.

In the group of pedestrians were members of a Girl Guides troop.

An eight-year-old girl has died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, while nine other people including more children were injured.

At the time of the crash the injuries ranged from minor to life-threatening.

Yesterday police provided an update on the condition of those still in hospital.

One adult and four children remain in hospital in fair condition while another child is listed to be in good condition.

A teen and another child were also treated in hospital but have since been released.

Police say that the driver, a 76-year-old woman, was not taken to hospital and did remain at the scene of the collision.

To date no charges have been laid.

Police have noted there is nothing to indicate that the collision was an intentional act.