Immersive Disney Animation experience opens in London, Ont.

A new immersive experience has opened at 100 Kellogg Ln. in London.

Immersive Disney Animation features sights and sounds from a wide range of classic Walt Disney pictures.

Visitors can take photos with props, learn the history of Disney animation and draw characters while they wait to enter the 360 degree gallery where they will listen to classic songs and enjoy sensory experiences.

The show will run until Labour Day in London, the first stop outside of Toronto as the show rolls out across Canada.

For tickets and more information, you can visit the Lighthouse Immersive Studios website.