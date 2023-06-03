Immersive Disney Animation experience opens in London, Ont.
A new immersive experience has opened at 100 Kellogg Ln. in London.
Immersive Disney Animation features sights and sounds from a wide range of classic Walt Disney pictures.
Visitors can take photos with props, learn the history of Disney animation and draw characters while they wait to enter the 360 degree gallery where they will listen to classic songs and enjoy sensory experiences.
The show will run until Labour Day in London, the first stop outside of Toronto as the show rolls out across Canada.
For tickets and more information, you can visit the Lighthouse Immersive Studios website.
U.S., Canadian navies stage rare joint mission through Taiwan Strait
A U.S. and a Canadian warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, the U.S. Navy said, in a rare joint mission in the sensitive waterway at a time of heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington over Chinese-claimed Taiwan.
Four kids drown, man missing after Quebec fishing accident: provincial police
A fishing excursion ended in tragedy on Saturday when four children died in a village in northeastern Quebec, provincial police said. Authorities said they were still searching for a missing man in his 30s who was a member of the fishing party and remained unaccounted for.
Fighting climate change or funding fossil fuels? America wants it 'both ways': U.S. ambassador
The U.S. Ambassador to Canada says America 'absolutely wants to have it both ways' when it comes to fighting climate change while pursuing fossil fuel projects.
Alcohol policies in every province, territory receive failing grade in meeting public health standards: report
A new report has found that alcohol policies in all provinces and territories are failing to meet public health standards.
Antipsychotic drugs use increased in Canadian long-term care homes, pointing to possible quality-of-care issues: study
New study finds increase in antipsychotic drugs use in long-term care homes across Canada, despite no significant increase in behavioural symptoms – something that may expose a potential area of concern for quality of care, researchers say.
More than 5,000 new species discovered at future deep-sea mining site in Pacific Ocean
More than 5,000 new species have been discovered at an expansive future deep-sea mining site in the Pacific Ocean.
Ukraine says inspections found nearly a quarter of its air-raid shelters locked or unusable
Concerns around civilian safety spiked in Ukraine on Saturday, as officials announced that an inspection had found nearly a quarter of the country's air-raid shelters locked or unusable, just days after a woman in Kyiv allegedly died waiting outside a shuttered shelter during a Russian missile barrage.
Pope warns of risk of corruption in missionary fundraising after AP investigation
Pope Francis warned the Vatican's missionary fundraisers on Saturday not to allow financial corruption to creep into their work, insisting that spirituality and spreading the Gospel must drive their operations, not mere entrepreneurship.
Feds open to cutting plastic production but global agreement will be hard: Guilbeault
Canada is open to the idea of including a requirement to cut back on the production of plastic in a new global treaty to eliminate plastic pollution, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Friday.
'He knows this area, he’s been here before': Search continues for missing man last seen three weeks ago
It’s been three weeks since a 37-year-old man with down syndrome formerly from Waterloo region, went missing.
'Families are struggling': Day of action held in Kitchener
A day of action held across Ontario saw the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) taking aim at a number of issues impacting community members, such as the cost of living.
Amherstburg, Ont. home destroyed after vehicle collides into residential gas line, says fire chief
A vehicle crash in Amherstburg has completely destroyed a home — and the driver has been hospitalized with severe burns.
Windsor man charged with attempted murder after east end shooting
Multiple charges have been laid against a 40-year-old Windsor, Ont. man after he allegedly shot another man during an argument on Friday night.
'Enough is enough': Province-wide rally to protest Ford government
People are rallying in cities across the province Saturday as part of the Ontario Federation of Labour’s ‘Enough is Enough Day of Action.' The protests and marches taking aim at the Doug Ford government, with participants looking for solutions to the cost of living crisis.
OPP launch homicide investigation in Collingwood
Provincial police in Collingwood are investigating a homicide after a late-night disturbance.
SIU clears officers in self-inflicted death investigation of man in Barrie
Just after noon on Feb. 4, Barrie police received a 911 call from staff at a grocery store on Blake Street, where a woman had fled from a man's vehicle after he committed "serious and violent" offences against her.
Water crash in Oro-Medonte sends one person to hospital, other man facing charges
One person has suffered serious injuries in a crash on the water in Oro-Medonte.
Currently 20 active forest fires in northeastern Ont.
There are 20 forest fires active in northeastern Ontario, including eight new confirmed fires reported Friday.
Northeastern Ontario under air quality advisories due to forest fires
Smoke plumes from Quebec are affecting air quality in northern Ontario, Environment Canada said Saturday.
Sudbury teacher found guilty of sexual misconduct, has licence revoked
A Sudbury teacher accused of having sex with a student has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the discipline committee of the Ontario College of Teachers.
One person treated for life-threatening injuries after crash in Ottawa's west end
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Carling Avenue, near Kirkwood Avenue, at 3:20 p.m. Saturday.
City of Ottawa looked at these garbage policies before proposing a bag tag program
The city of Ottawa looked at four short-term measures to help extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill before proposing a bag tag program, but staff said the other options would either be difficult to enforce or would have a lower impact on waste diversion.
Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in Quebec
Notorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week.
Suspects arrested in near-deadly Kennedy Station stabbing between 12 and 15 years old
Toronto police say the five suspects involved in a stabbing at Kennedy Station Friday night that left a man in critical condition are between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.
Woman dead, second adult and child both in critical condition after Brampton house fire
A woman is dead and a second adult and a child are both in critical condition after a fire broke out at a residence in Brampton on Friday night.
Montreal hot sauce makes spicy new addition to YouTube show 'Hot Ones'
La Pimenterie's Curry Verde is the hot new thing on 'Hot Ones,' a hit celebrity interview show on YouTube.
Man discovered fatally shot in downtown apartment: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating a homicide in downtown Montreal, where a man was found shot dead on Saturday.
Officials declare Halifax-area wildfire largely contained as rain brings relief
Heavy rain and some military reinforcements arrived to assist efforts on Saturday to quell the wildfires that have destroyed homes and caused the evacuation of thousands of people across Nova Scotia.
City of St. John's charges 70-year-old woman for feeding pigeons in her backyard
A Newfoundland woman says her 70-year-old mother is facing a $5,000 fine for feeding pigeons in her backyard in downtown St. John's.
New Brunswickers stand united in support of Policy 713
A Saturday afternoon rally in Moncton highlighted support for 2SLGBTQIA+ students as the provincial government continues a controversial review.
Three teens arrested in connection to multiple St. Vital bear spray attacks
Three teenagers face robbery and assault charges after a pair of bear spray attacks in St. Vital Thursday evening.
'It's about saving lives': Pilot mental health crisis response program becomes permanent
A pilot project partnership between the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) and Shared Health to reduce the workload of emergency responders is now becoming a permanent resource available to help more people in mental health crisis.
Federal party leaders visit Manitoba ahead of June double by-election
With two Federal by-elections around the corner in Manitoba, party leaders hit the campaign trail to appeal to voters in Portage-Lisgar and Winnipeg South Centre.
Calgary Ukrainian Festival welcomes in thousands
Thousands of people are spending the weekend soaking up Ukrainian culture and welcoming new Canadians to the city.
Nanton RCMP investigating 2 break and enters at golf course
Nanton RCMP are investigating a pair of break-and-enters that took place at the maintenance shop of the Nanton Golf Course.
Employees often 'collateral damage' when activist investors come calling
Experts say 1,500 recently announced job losses at Suncor Energy Inc. are an example of the type of "collateral damage" that can occur when an activist investor comes calling.
'The biggest cheerleaders': Dedicated group help keep Ryan Shtuka's story alive five years later
Brought together by kindness and heartbreak, a group of women is helping an Alberta mother make sure her missing son is never forgotten.
Military paratroopers celebrate 'brotherhood' at Edmonton reunion
More than 500 people attended a paratroopers reunion this weekend at the Airborne Social Club of Edmonton.
13-year-old girl attacked by stranger near Mill Creek Ravine
Edmonton police are searching for the man who attacked a young girl near Mill Creek Ravine Tuesday morning.
Removal of Property Transfer Tax suggested for first time Vancouver homebuyers
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV) is calling on the provincial government to make policy changes to help with affordability.
Metro Vancouver real estate market showing signs of life after slow start to the year
After a slow start to the year, Metro Vancouver's real estate market is showing signs of life, according to the latest numbers from the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV).
'I will not bend': Vancouver MP Jenny Kwan says she won't allow China to erase history
The briefing with Canada's spy agency, warning Jenny Kwan that she is a target of foreign interference by China, took roughly an hour. It took less than a second, she says, for her to decide that she wouldn't let Beijing weaken her resolve.