

Scott Miller, CTV London





It was a snow day for thousands of Ontario school children. Heavy snowfall combined with freezing rain led to bus cancellations in large parts of southwestern Ontario.

London was one of only a few areas spared bus cancellations Wednesday morning. Buses were cancelled in Middlesex, Oxford, Elgin, Lambton, Chatham-Kent, Essex, Huron and Perth counties.

Shovelling snow was not how Wingham, Ont. brothers, Landry and Simon counted on spending their day off. “I thought I just get to watch YouTube all day," Landry says.

The slick roads led to three crashes involving school buses in Kitchener-Waterloo, thouth there were only minor damage and injuries.

A transport truck wound up in the ditch on Highway 402 near Mount Brydges, causing temporary delays during the mid-day drive.

That was just one of numerous collisions on the 400-series highways in the region.

Although it was not a very nice day, the overall sentiment on the streets is that this is Ontario and it is winter.

“I don’t mind the weather. I like the changing seasons and I’ve been around a long time, so I’m getting used to it,” says Arnold Taylor, as he and his wife cleaned out their driveway in Wingham.

A freezing rain warning ended early Wednesday after snow late Tuesday turned to freezing rain overnight.

The temperature continued to rise through Wednesday, turning freezing rain into rain and leaving roads slushy and slippery.