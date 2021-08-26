'I thought my life was over': Struggling London musician vows to play again after having his gear stolen
London musicians are already feeling the pandemic blues, but one local musician says he has been devastated after several thousand dollars of worth of his brand new gear was stolen last weekend.
“My heart dropped to the ground, I thought my life was over, and my first thoughts were of…of not wanting to be here any more,” said musician Mike West, who suffers from Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Severe Attention Deficit Disorder stemming from child abuse.
And while he knows this type of property theft is common, West said it hit him hard. A professional musician of 40 years, music was his medicine, and his bread and butter. “I was so distraught. I’d worked so hard for this gear. I don’t have a lot. And it was all brand new. I treat it just like gold.”
West performed last Saturday evening, then stored his gear in his backyard shed. The next morning it was gone. Missing was about $4,000 worth of equipment, along with the trailer he uses to cart it around with his bike.
“I use a lot of instruments, and a looper pedal, so it was quite expensive, and a battery powered PA. So I was enjoying being able to get out and go anywhere within the city.”
Mario Circelli, long-time music community advocate and founder of the Forest City London Music Awards said unfortunately musicians are targeted by far too often. And what makes it worse, he added, is that working musicians are already suffering from a loss of employment due to the pandemic.
“This is not only curtailing his ability to perform and make a living but now you’ve taken away the tools of the trade. We’re not talking Walmart guitars. This is high-end gear. High-end amplifiers and effects and all of that stuff. And it’s devastating.”
While not performing at formal engagements, West could often be found making music at local parks. On these occassions he said he always made a point of putting someone to work who may not have another means of earning money.
“I would ask any of a number of homeless people that I know personally to watch my stuff with me. I made a vow to give out half of whatever I would make to the people that were around me. And you have no idea the joy five bucks, let alone $20 will do for somebody like that. It’s incredible.”
Down but now out, West said the music will not be silenced. He has taken on a day job and plans to save up enough money to replace his gear and play again.
“I can go play with my acoustic. But I had some great sounding gear. And I’m going to replace it.”
