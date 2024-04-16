'I think I was taken for a ride': Ontario Health Coalition says patients being 'unlawfully' charged at private medical clinics
The Ontario government is letting private, for-profit medical clinics get away with unlawfully charging patients for health care that should be covered by OHIP, according to a watchdog group.
The Ontario Health Coalition held a series of events across the province Tuesday to release its findings.
“And meanwhile, I can’t drive, I live alone, how is that going to affect my life?” asked Maureen Monro.
That’s what the 85 year old said was going through her mind when she needed cataract surgery. She was faced with the choice of waiting to two three years in the public system to have her eyesight restored, or get the surgery done right away at a private clinic, but shell out $7,000.
She opted for the latter, but she said she felt she had little choice.
“I think I was shafted, I really do, I think I was taken for a ride. Because it was my age, whatever. I thought, well you know, ‘Like I need this,’” she explained.
Monro took part in a London news conference hosted by the Ontario Health Coalition to talk about cases in which patients had to pay out of pocket for necessary health care.
Patient Maureen Munro speaks to CTV News in London, Ont. on April 16 , 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
Mike Suta was also on hand for the event. He said his partner had to pay $3,000 for cataract surgery on one eye, even though four years earlier she had the same surgery on the other eye covered by OHIP -- by the same surgeon.
“What can you do,” he questioned. “Who do you contact? Who do you say, ‘Well this guy did it for nothing before, now we have to pay him $3,000.’ You have no recourse.”
The health coalition said it surveyed 231 patients between Feb. 5 and March 8 of this year, and found 120 were “unlawfully” charged by private clinics.
“For every patient that came forward today there’s a multitude of others that have anecdotally said that they have had this happen but they felt too embarrassed, too manipulated and intimidated to go forward,” explained London Health Coalition Co-Chair Peter Bergmanis.
In January of 2023, the Ford government announced an expansion of certain surgeries to be done at private, for-profit clinics. The intention at the time was to ease the burden on the public system.
Peter Bergmanis of the Ontario Health Coalition displays an information pamphlet during a news conference in London, Ont. on April 16, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
The Ministry of Health was not able to accommodate an interview request from CTV News London Tuesday, but instead issued a statement.
In it, Hannah Jensen, a spokesperson for Health Minister Sylvia Jones called the Ontario Health Coalition an “NDP-backed special interest group.”
The statement went on to say in part:
“Over the last year we have increased publicly funded diagnostic imaging capacity by an additional 97,767 MRI and 116,443 CT operating hours, adding tens-of-thousands OHIP covered cataract surgeries and achieved some of the shortest wait times of any province in Canada, with nearly 80 per cent of people receiving their procedure within clinically recommended target times.”
London Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE NOW Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing
Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.
Some of the winners and losers in the 2024 federal budget
With a variety of fiscal and policy measures announced in the federal budget, winners include small businesses and fintech companies while losers include the tobacco industry and Canadian pension funds.
From housing initiatives to a disability benefit, how the federal budget impacts you
From plans to boost new housing stock, encourage small businesses, and increase taxes on Canada’s top-earners, CTVNews.ca has sifted through the 416-page budget to find out what will make the biggest difference to your pocketbook.
Liberals aim to hit the brakes on car theft with new criminal offences
The Liberals are proposing new charges for the use of violence while stealing a vehicle and for links to organized crime, as well as laundering money for the benefit of a criminal organization.
Police to announce arrests in Toronto Pearson airport gold heist
Police say that arrests have been made in connection with a $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport one year ago.
Teen hockey players arrested for sexual assault following hazing incident: Manitoba RCMP
Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a pair of alleged hazing incidents on a Manitoba hockey team, police say.
Feds offer $5B in Indigenous loan guarantees, fall $420B short on infrastructure asks
The federal government is providing up to $5 billion in loan guarantees to help Indigenous communities invest in natural resource and energy products. But when it comes to a promise to close what advocates say is a sprawling Indigenous infrastructure gap, Ottawa is short more than $420 billion.
BUDGET 2024 Ottawa police get $50 million to boost security around Parliamentary Precinct
The Ottawa Police Service will receive $50 million in new federal funding over the next five years to "enhance security" around the Parliamentary Precinct.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Windsor
Ottawa
-
BUDGET 2024
BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing
-
-
BUDGET 2024
BUDGET 2024 New funding for NAC, no cash for OC Transpo in federal budget