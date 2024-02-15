'I saw a dark smoke cloud': Witness recounts Wharncliffe Road fire

A quick-moving house fire shut down one of London’s busiest thoroughfares at the height of the morning rush hour on Thursday.

The fire at 381 Wharncliffe Rd. S., just north of Emery Street, broke out at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Jacob Besterd, who lives across the street from the scene of the blaze, awoke to fire engines and the smell of smoke.

“I saw a dark smoke cloud coming over the house. It was coming out of all the windows,” he said.

Video Besterd took with his smartphone depicts heavy smoke billowing from the home as firefighters pulled up.

“Upon our arrival, there was heavy smoke and fire visible through all windows and doors of this structure,” District Fire Chief Nick Heweston told CTV News London.

“Once they had broken into the house. It started really coming out,” added Besterd.

London, Ont. fire crews attended 381 Wharncliffe Rd. S. after a fire broke out at a vacant home on Feb. 15, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Multiple neighbours said the blaze is the second at the property this week.

Vacant properties pose risk for firefighters

Although a search found no one inside, vacant properties are frequently utilized by those experiencing homelessness. Heweston said it is a challenge for firefighters.

“Anytime we are dealing with a vacant building, we have to be cautious. There could be squatters, there could be holes in the floor.”

To reduce the risk, Heweston said fire crews routinely inspect known vacant properties.

“Vacant buildings are on the rise in the city, so we do a regular inspection of the ones we know about,” he said. “So, we’ll have to verify if this one is on our list.”

Heweston said it is believed Thursday’s blaze began in the basement of the structure.

Fire investigators have yet to determine the cause.

