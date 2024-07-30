'I know the support is there': Jessie Fleming feeling hometown love from Olympics

As Canada’s Women’s Soccer team gets set to play a win-and-you’re-in game against Columbia, Jessie Fleming is feeling the love and support.

She has family at the Olympics, and a passionate hometown fan base.

“I don't get back there as often as I would like, but I know they're always cheering,” said Fleming. “I get an email from Norwest Soccer around these tournaments, and there is definitely a lot of pride where I come from.”

Fleming is still adjusting to wearing the armband as Team Canada’s captain.

After the retirement of legendary Christine Sinclair, the London, Ont. native is crediting her teammates for helping her transition to the role.

“I have a lot of growth to do in that area, but I also appreciate how many good leaders we have on the team,” said Fleming. “There’s a group of us that this is our third Olympic Games. We have the experience and there's lots of people on the team that I can lean on and who are leaders in their own right.”

It has been a roller coaster week for Fleming and Canada Soccer.

The players have had to defend themselves against a drone scandal and overcome a six-point deduction.

Despite the chaos, a win Wednesday against Columbia and they’ll advance to the next round.

“So much excitement and I think we’re just ready to get the game started,” said Fleming.

She has had had a great tournament so far, setting up the game winning goal against New Zealand with a great pass from beyond centre, and scored against France to draw even, allowing Vanessa Gilles’ dramatic winner in extra time.

Fleming told the Olympic Broadcasting Service the players had no knowledge of the drone incident, and said it does not reflect the values of the players.

They’ve overcome the odds, and pending winning an appeal of the point deduction, they’ll need a win Wednesday.

“For us it's just about taking it game by game, and our goal for the near future is to win,” she said.