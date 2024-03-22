'I grew up here': Fire destroys the heart of century farm in North Middlesex

“I grew up here, and it just breaks my heart to know that it is gone,” said a tearful Kim Beierling.

Beierling said the barn on Elginfield Road (Highway 7), just west of Ailsa Craig, Ont., caught fire shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.

“Again, I grew up here, so did my grandpa. My aunt lives just behind me, so, it all just heartbreaking,” she said.

Beierling said she and her husband were alerted by neighbours and their dogs to the fire.

By the time she stepped outside to respond, however, it was already too late.

“Smoke and flames, and more flames. You could see the outside of it, just board by board, flames and flames...and then it was gone,” she recalled.

Kim Beierling's family-owned farm, located in North Middlesex, was destroyed by fire on March 22, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) Beierling said fire crews from multiple stations in North Middlesex, along with police and paramedics, arrived quickly.

They remained on the scene for five hours.

Beierling expressed deep gratitude for their efforts to fight the flames and spare livestock. All of her cattle and most, if not all, of her chickens escaped the burning barn.

CTV News London has reached out to North Middlesex fire for information on the cause and a potential damage estimate.

The barn is insured, but Beierling said its sentimental value is priceless.

Kim Beierling's family-owned farm, located in North Middlesex, was destroyed by fire on March 22, 2024. Nearly 24 hours later, smoldering smoke could still be seen billowing out of the debris. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)