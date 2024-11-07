'I didn't feel safe': witness saw two masked men at bush party, testimony continues in fatal shooting

In testimony at the London courthouse today, Jonathan Lopez said that all was going well on the night of July 30, 2021 when he and some friends gathered at a bush party off of Pack Road in the southwest end of the city. Then towards the end of the evening, he told the jury that he got nervous when he saw two masked men.

Lopez testified, "You could just see eyes... I just remember he's wearing all black... and like I didn't feel safe, and I said okay I think it's time to go."

He then added, "I just didn't know why they'd be here all masked up."

After leaving the party and getting out onto the roadway Lopez said he received a call from a previous witness who spoke at the trial, Rachel Johnson. He stated that she was in hiding, and Lopez said on the stand, "She didn't feel safe...she was scared and didn't know what to do."

London, Ont. police investigate a fatal shooting on Pack Road in the city's southwest corner on July 31, 2021. (Brent Lale/CTV London)

He was also told that his friends Logan Marshall and the shooting victim Josue Silva were in trouble and then he said moments later, "We did hear some screams and we just thought fireworks, like a quick pop, loud."

He would later testify that he found Marshall out on the roadway suffering from an injury to the head. He also said later that he was told that the 18-year-old Silva died in hospital after suffering a fatal gunshot wound to the stomach.

AN undated image of the accused in the Silva trial, Altmann and Guerra Guerra outside the London courthouse. (Nick Paparella/CTV News London)

Within days London police would arrest and charge Emily Altmann and Carlos Guerra Guerra. The 22-year-old Altmann and 23-year-old Guerra Guerra have both pleaded not guilty to second degree murder.

Later during cross-examination, the defence asked the witness why with all of the commotion he didn’t call 911 and Lopez responded that he didn’t want his parents to know about the bush party.

The Crown’s case continues.