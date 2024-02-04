LONDON
London

    • Hydro pole struck during collision Sunday

    (Source: CTV News file photo) (Source: CTV News file photo)
    Share

    Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Wellington Road at Frank Place due to a motor vehicle collision.

    A hit Hydro pole as a result of the collision has caused the area to be closed.

    Until the damage is fixed, motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Chile forest fires kill 99 as hundreds remain missing

    Wildfires sweeping through central Chile have killed at least 99 people and hundreds are still missing, authorities said on Sunday, as President Gabriel Boric warned the country faces a 'tragedy of very great magnitude.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News