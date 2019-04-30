Featured
Huron team heading to capital to deal with flooding
Huron and Area Search and Rescue team members are being deployed to help flooding victims in Ottawa.
CTV London
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 3:15PM EDT
Seven members of the newly formed Huron and Area Search and Rescue team are getting ready for their first assignment.
The team is on its way to Ottawa to help flooded residents.
The seven volunteers of HASAR will be sandbagging along the Ottawa River through the weekend. Another team will arrive on Saturday and another on Monday.
The volunteer organization has more than 60 people who have signed up to help out in emergencies.