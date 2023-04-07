Hundreds of dogs hunt Easter eggs for charity

Dogs raced to find hundreds of eggs Good Friday as part of a fundraiser for service dogs.

The event, at the Plunkett Estate just west of London, Ont., was over soon after it began as at least 100 dogs and their human families raced to find plastic Easter eggs.

Inside each egg were a treat for the dog and a number. The number corresponded to small and large prizes.

There was also one golden egg hidden in the fields, and the dog who found it won the grand prize.

Rachel Braden, a spokesperson for National Service Dogs, said the strong turnout on a sunny but cold holiday, was expected to generate $60,000.

Service dogs Merel and Yzer at a charity Easter egg hunt in London, Ont. on April 7, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Perhaps surprisingly, she acknowledged the amount is just enough to acquire and train one service dog.

“National Service Dogs has been providing service dogs for over 25 years to children with autism. We also help folks with PTSD as well as facility dogs working in the community and various different organizations,” she explained.

Linda Amos has been coming to the hunt with her dogs for 25 years.

“We know it’s every Good Friday, and we’re always out here. It’s a great fundraiser and a chance for the dogs to meet other dogs,” she said. “Sometimes it’s snow, rain, and today sun.”

The London event matched others taking place in several Ontario cities and Alberta.