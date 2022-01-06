Hundreds line up for free rapid antigen tests at Masonville Place
Long line for rapid antigen tests at Masonville Place in London, Ont. on Jan. 6, 2022. (Jim Knight/CTV London)
London, Ont. -
The province will be handing out free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in London Thursday and Friday.
It will be first come, first served outside of Masonville Place starting at 9 a.m. each day.
Anyone who is without symptoms and who has not been in contact with someone with COVID-19 is eligible to receive one.
Supply will be limited and only one test kit will be given to each person.
By 8 a.m., hundreds had already joined the line to get a test, with the first person arriving at 5:45 a.m.
Residents should wear masks and are encouraged to dress for the elements.
More tests will be given away at the same location Friday at 9 a.m.
For more information click here.