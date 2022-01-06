Hundreds line up for free rapid antigen tests at Masonville Place

London, Ont. -

The province will be handing out free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in London Thursday and Friday.

It will be first come, first served outside of Masonville Place starting at 9 a.m. each day.

Anyone who is without symptoms and who has not been in contact with someone with COVID-19 is eligible to receive one.

Supply will be limited and only one test kit will be given to each person.

By 8 a.m., hundreds had already joined the line to get a test, with the first person arriving at 5:45 a.m.

Residents should wear masks and are encouraged to dress for the elements.

More tests will be given away at the same location Friday at 9 a.m.

