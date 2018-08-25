

CTV London





Due to dozens of kittens in its care, the London Humane Society says it has run out of food for them.

An urgent request for donations was posted on the agency’s Facebook page.

“As you can see, our supply of kitten food is nearly depleted,” it says.

They are asking for donations of Royal Canin, Hill's, and Purina Pro Plan food.

Donations can be dropped off between 1 and 4:30 p.m. this weekend to 624 Clarke Rd.