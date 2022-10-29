‘Human chain’ of protestors in downtown London in support of the people of Iran

A ‘human chain’ including hundreds of protestors stood side by side down Richmond Street in London, Ont. on Saturday afternoon in support of the people of Iran.

Event organizers said they are gathering to support Iranians protesting against the regime in Iran and are “demanding justice for Mahsa Amini and other brave women and men or Iran,” said Besat Zardosht, a Western University student and member of the Iranian community council.

The ‘human chain' is a display of “unity” and peaceful protest in hopes to engage with the public while chanting “justice for Iran” and “Mahsa Amini.”

Amini is a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who died last month after being detained by the Islamic Republic’s morality police.

“We are all together to fight against this brutal, savage, system of Islamic republic of Iran,” said Azadeh Erfanian, who was part of Saturday’s protest.

“We are not going to back down. This is the point of no return,” she said.