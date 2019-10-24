

LONDON, Ont - The City of London has announced its first ever Housing Stability Week, which aims to provide individuals and families facing or at risk of facing homelessness with centralized access to services.

The week will run at the Silverwood Arena from October 28, until November 1st.

The initiative will give individuals access to a wide variety of housing, financial, health and social services and programs in one place.

Some of the services include an identification clinic, Ontario Works and Ontario Disability Support Programs, crisis services, food, medical and foot care as well as veterinary services, showers and hair services.

The reception centre at Silverwood Arena (50 Sycamore St.) will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday October 28 to Friday November 1, 2019. Transportation for those who require it will be made available.

Information for anyone looking to make donations can be found here.

The Housing Stability Week initiative is one of the short-term actions identified in the Core Area Action Plan which was released by the City yesterday.

A full report on the Core Plan can be found here.