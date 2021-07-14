LONDON, ONT. -- An investigation is underway after fire destroyed a home on Appel Street.

Fire crews went into the home after reports that there may be people trapped inside.

London Fire Department Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland says, "The rescue unit, as they entered in, they had to hit the floor immediately because the heat was so intense. (It was) described by one veteran fire fighter as some of the hottest conditions he's ever experienced."

London fire inspectors, police and members of the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office are all part of the investigation, with the fire marshal attending at the request of police.

Fire crews say after a thorough search no one was found inside the home.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Appel around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Loveland says when crews arrived flames were already pouring out of windows and had pushed through the roof.

Officials say the home was destroyed -- an estimated $500,000 to $600,000 loss.

A cause has not yet been determined.